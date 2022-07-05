Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.75. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 85,896 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.22) to GBX 1,537 ($18.61) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $125,524.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the first quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

