Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.31. 127,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,893,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Carvana alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.