Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III acquired 83,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $336,531.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 139,723 shares of company stock valued at $576,333. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Casa Systems by 232.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 496,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 32,357 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.20. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

