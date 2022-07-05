Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Price Target Cut to SEK 150 by Analysts at Barclays

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from SEK 215 to SEK 150 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CWQXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DNB Markets downgraded Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.67.

CWQXF stock remained flat at $$13.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 60 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

