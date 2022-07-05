Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $22.51

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.51, but opened at $23.28. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 979 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.79.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

