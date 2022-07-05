Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $95.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

