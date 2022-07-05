Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after buying an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after buying an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after buying an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after buying an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

