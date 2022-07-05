Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,442 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

