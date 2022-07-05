Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Short Interest Up 25.9% in June

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the May 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent has a 52 week low of $86.34 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

