CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.68

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.68 and last traded at $27.79, with a volume of 35184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.00.

About CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

