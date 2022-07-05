CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the May 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
CD Projekt stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $13.65.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.0347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.
About CD Projekt (Get Rating)
CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.
