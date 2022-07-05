Celo (CELO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32.33 Million

Celo (CELO) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Celo has a total market cap of $414.37 million and $32.33 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

