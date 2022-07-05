Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Cementos Argos stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

