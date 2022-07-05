Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.
Cementos Argos stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.80.
Cementos Argos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Argos (CMTOY)
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.