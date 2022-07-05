Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 67,563 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $7.05.

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $295.22 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.