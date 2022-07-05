Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.06 and last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 250130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.90.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.93.

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$373.97 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.42%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

