Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Gap Down to $4.79

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.56. Charge Enterprises shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 11,211 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87.

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.