ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $592,763.32 and approximately $20,097.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,361.80 or 0.99968555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00043667 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.