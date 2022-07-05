Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,380,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Summit Insights began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.53. 17,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,711. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.