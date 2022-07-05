Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Chimerix stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 148,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,770. The firm has a market cap of $197.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares in the company, valued at $363,758.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,400 shares of company stock worth $65,234. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 29.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

