China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Short Interest Update

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,500 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the May 31st total of 754,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 753,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in China Life Insurance by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in China Life Insurance by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

China Life Insurance stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,914. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.4847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

