Cindicator Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last week, Cindicator has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $391.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

