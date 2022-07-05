Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,618,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 655,421 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Cisco Systems worth $369,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.