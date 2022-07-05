Citigroup Downgrades OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVHFF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of OVH Groupe from €27.00 ($28.13) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OVH Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

OVHFF stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67. OVH Groupe has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

