Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

C opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $45.26 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

