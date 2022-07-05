Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 860,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 112.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cloopen Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of Cloopen Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,953. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.