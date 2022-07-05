Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 47000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.87 million and a PE ratio of -200.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

