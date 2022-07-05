Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CRZBY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.72. 48,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,763. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.42) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.10) price target on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €7.80 ($8.13) to €8.20 ($8.54) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

