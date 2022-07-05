Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 86,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,958,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 145,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 49,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

