Comparing XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get AEye alerts:

This table compares AEye and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye N/A -51.85% -33.16% XOS N/A -2.56% -1.18%

26.5% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 105.08 -$65.01 million N/A N/A XOS $5.05 million 64.81 $23.40 million N/A N/A

XOS has higher revenue and earnings than AEye.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AEye and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

AEye presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 583.33%. XOS has a consensus price target of $8.29, indicating a potential upside of 314.58%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than XOS.

Volatility & Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XOS beats AEye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye (Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.