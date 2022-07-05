Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 7036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Conduent had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 404,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 418,521 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

