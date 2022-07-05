Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.12

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 7036 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,966,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,011,000 after buying an additional 404,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 547,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 11.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,232,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after buying an additional 418,521 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
