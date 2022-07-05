ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Increased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $4.89 on Tuesday, hitting $86.09. The company had a trading volume of 192,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

