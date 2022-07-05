Convex Finance (CVX) Price Hits $5.88 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $5.88 or 0.00029088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $380.41 million and $88.43 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00138803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.70 or 0.00863931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00087403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015586 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,715 coins and its circulating supply is 64,672,956 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

