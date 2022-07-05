Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 1.69 and last traded at 1.67. Approximately 203,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,149,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORZ. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

