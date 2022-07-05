Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Purchased by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,156 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

