Cornichon Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CORN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Cornichon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cornichon has a total market cap of $699,518.50 and $423.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cornichon has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 14,997,171 coins and its circulating supply is 14,755,323 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

