Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CTVA traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,655,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,461. Corteva has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus upped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

