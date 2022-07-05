Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $485.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $396.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.44.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

