Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.89.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,505.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock valued at $856,225. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 47,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

