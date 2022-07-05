Covestro (1COV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) in the last few weeks:

7/4/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($43.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($43.75) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2022 – Covestro was given a new €58.50 ($60.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/24/2022 – Covestro was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/13/2022 – Covestro was given a new €43.00 ($44.79) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/27/2022 – Covestro was given a new €56.00 ($58.33) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/12/2022 – Covestro was given a new €42.00 ($43.75) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/6/2022 – Covestro was given a new €50.00 ($52.08) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of Covestro stock traded down €0.07 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching €32.46 ($33.81). 1,312,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.82. Covestro AG has a 52 week low of €31.46 ($32.77) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($62.75). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

