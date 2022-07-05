Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Gap Up to $24.04

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.04, but opened at $27.48. Cowen shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 32,704 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on COWN. TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

The firm has a market cap of $835.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cowen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 889,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,275,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 511,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

