Cowen Trims Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Target Price to C$1.85

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.18.

Shares of ACB traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.75. 1,415,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,970. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market cap of C$521.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$1.56 and a 52-week high of C$11.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

