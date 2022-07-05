Credit Suisse Group Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $292.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.40.

STZ stock opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.12 and its 200 day moving average is $237.69.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

