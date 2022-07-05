Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.07 million and $3.42 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001846 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,876.00 or 0.99994121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00045844 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00024854 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.