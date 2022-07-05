Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.81

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 6173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. The business had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.00 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

