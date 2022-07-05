CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 9.5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.25 and last traded at $69.86. 71,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,593,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after acquiring an additional 300,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,736,000 after acquiring an additional 390,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

