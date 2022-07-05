Critical Analysis: Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) versus Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boomer has a beta of 54.76, meaning that its stock price is 5,376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Global Business Travel Group and Boomer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boomer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Business Travel Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 106.27%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than Boomer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Boomer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Boomer $11.47 million 0.11 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boomer.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Boomer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Boomer (Get Rating)

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

