Critical Review: Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of FuelCell Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Hyzon Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Hyzon Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hyzon Motors 0 5 3 0 2.38

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Hyzon Motors has a consensus target price of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 247.57%. Given Hyzon Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyzon Motors is more favorable than FuelCell Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Hyzon Motors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $69.58 million 20.67 -$101.06 million ($0.30) -12.40 Hyzon Motors $6.05 million 124.15 -$13.85 million ($0.12) -25.25

Hyzon Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy. Hyzon Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FuelCell Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Hyzon Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -120.33% -12.76% -9.34% Hyzon Motors N/A -34.50% -21.35%

Risk and Volatility

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyzon Motors has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hyzon Motors beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications. It also provides SureSource Capture system that separates and concentrates carbon dioxide from the flue gases of natural gas, biomass, or coal-fired power plants, as well as industrial facilities; solid oxide fuel cell/solid oxide electrolysis cell stack technology. The company's SureSource power plants generate clean electricity, usable heat, water, and hydrogen. In addition, it provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; project financing services; and real-time monitoring and remote operation, online support system, preventative maintenance, parts and supplies, on-site and classroom training, and power plant refurbishment/recycling services, as well as technical services in the areas of plant operation and performance, and fuel processing. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, microgrids, food and beverage, and commercial and hospitality. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Switzerland. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc., a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

