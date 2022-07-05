CryptoTycoon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,597.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00009712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $283,852.69 and approximately $2,597.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,512.15 or 1.00004619 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002617 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CryptoTycoon (CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 888,983 coins and its circulating supply is 149,800 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

