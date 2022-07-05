CryptoZoon Reaches Market Cap of $554,758.90 (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $554,758.90 and approximately $377,123.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00144566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.48 or 0.00865873 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00092806 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016443 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,951,663 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.