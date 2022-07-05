Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.5% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $194.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

